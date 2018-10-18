Elms College Nursing Graduates Achieve 100% Pass Rate on Licensure Exam

CHICOPEE — Elms College announced that class of 2018 graduates from its School of Nursing achieved a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX-RN (National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses). This means every one of the college’s 2018 bachelor’s-degree graduates passed the licensure exam.

“We are very proud of the 100% pass rate of our 2018 graduates on the NCLEX-RN,” said Kathleen Scoble, dean of the School of Nursing. “A perfect NCLEX-RN pass rate is challenging to achieve and a distinguishing outcome for a nursing program. I believe this reflects the quality of our nursing program, the culture of excellence we have worked to create in the Elms School of Nursing, and the quality and commitment of our community of nurses, across the continuum of healthcare sites, who contribute every day to the education of our students in their clinical learning.”

In 2017, the Massachusetts pass rate for the NCLEX-RN was 86%, and the national rate was 87%; Elms College 2017 graduates achieved a pass rate of 96%. To date, the national 2018 NCLEX-RN pass rate for U.S. undergraduate nurses is 92%, according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing Inc.