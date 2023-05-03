Elms College to Receive $1 Million Earmark to Expand Education, Social Work Programs

CHICOPEE — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal joined Elms College President Harry Dumay this week to announce a $1 million earmark to expand the education and social work programs at Elms College.

The allocation was made possible through congressionally directed spending from the U.S. Department of Education. Neal included funding for this project in the FY 2023 spending bill that was signed into law on Dec. 29, 2022.

“Western Massachusetts has a diverse socioeconomic landscape, and with that families who face a diverse set of challenges. Our region is fortunate to have some of the most capable educators and social workers who are willing and able to meet the needs of our children and their families, and institutions like Elms College are ensuring we continue to have the skilled workforce ready to answer the call for help,” Neal said. “Elms College has a rich history of educating a diverse student body, ensuring they are equipped with the tools needed to effect real change in their community. Congress has the fundamental responsibility to oversee the expenditure of the public purse, and I strongly believe that this investment will greatly benefit our region for years to come.”

With this funding, Elms College will address community workforce development by expanding its education and social work programs. This expansion will include investments in the Center for Equity in Urban Education at Elms College, which was created to bolster educator talent and diversity through innovative programs that target existing and aspiring educators. Funding will also be used to invest in the master’s in social work program in an effort to address the shortage of social workers in the Greater Springfield community.

“We are extremely grateful for Congressman Neal’s continued support of Elms College and higher education throughout the region. Congressman Neal’s support for higher education as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee was instrumental in helping many institutions across the nation weather the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Elms College President Harry Dumay said. “The $1 million in funding will be used to bolster our education and social work programs, while also providing scholarships for students in these disciplines.”