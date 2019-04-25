Eversource Welcomes Joe Mitchell

SPRINGFIELD — With more than 25 years of business-development and public-relations experience, Joe Mitchell has joined Eversource as its newest community-relations and economic-development specialist. He will serve as the company’s liaison for communities in Hampden and Hampshire counties. His focus is supporting Eversource’s electric service business.

Mitchell is a past co-chair of the Economic Development Partners of Western Massachusetts, executive director of the Westfield Redevelopment Authority, and a graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Most recently, he served as the city of Westfield’s Advancement officer. In this role, he successfully completed numerous large, long-term projects directly related to business development and retention for the city. His previous duties involved site location, expansion, and technical assistance generating private investment, economic opportunities, and jobs. He has worked with all of the Western Mass. communities and has strong relationships with municipal officials and business leaders.