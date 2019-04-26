Paragus Technology-recycling Drive Raises $2,445 For Dakin Humane Society

HADLEY — On April 22, Paragus IT teamed with Dave’s Soda and Pet Food City and the Lexington Group for a technology-recycling drive to promote sustainability on Earth Day and to benefit Dakin Humane Society.

Paragus took old, unwanted computers, laptops, printers, and other equipment to prepare them for reuse or proper disposal. In exchange, it collected $5 per piece of equipment — all of which went to benefit Dakin Humane Society.

Between drop-offs at Paragus IT in Hadley and Dave’s Soda And Pet Food City and pick-ups by the Lexington Group, the technology drive raised a total of $2,445 for Dakin Humane Society.

“We are thrilled that so many businesses and individuals came together in the spirit of Earth Day,” said Paragus CEO Delcie Bean. “Because of this one-day effort, Dakin can help more animals, and many pieces of old equipment will be recycled or disposed of in a sustainable way.”