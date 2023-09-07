Financial Assistance Available for Farmers Who Suffered Crop Losses This Year

BOSTON — The application for the Natural Disaster Recovery Program for Agriculture is now open. The program will provide financial assistance to farmers who suffered crop losses as a result of any of three 2023 natural disasters in Massachusetts: the Feb. 3-5 deep freeze that impacted a large amount of peach and stone-fruit production; the May 17-18 frost that impacted a large amount of apple production and vineyards; and the July 9-16 rainfall and flooding that impacted a large amount of vegetable crops, field crops, and hay and forage crops.

Farmers may apply by clicking here, and must provide information concerning the extent of their losses. An informational webinar will be held for interested applicants at on Friday, Sep. 8 at 9 a.m. Click here to register for the webinar. Applications close on Friday, Sept. 29.

“I am tremendously grateful that the Legislature is coming to the aid of our farmers in strong partnership with the Healey-Driscoll administration,” said state Sen. Jo Comerford, assistant vice chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means and acting chair of the Joint Committee on Agriculture. “The $20 million in the fiscal year 2023 supplemental budget will support farmers who have experienced massive hardships and losses, from extreme flooding earlier this month to the frosts and freezes earlier this year.”