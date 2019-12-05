Florence Bank Promotes Cynthia Malinowski to VP, Branch Manager

FLORENCE — Florence Bank has promoted Cynthia Malinowski to the position of vice president and branch manager of the downtown Northampton office.

Malinowski brings extensive knowledge and skills to her new role. Prior to her recent promotion, she was the assistant vice president and branch manager at the downtown Northampton office. During her tenure at the bank, she has been the recipient of the President’s Club Award, which is awarded to employees who demonstrate superior levels of performance, customer service, and overall contribution to the bank. She has also completed various professional banking series course studies, including America’s Community Bankers Training Series.

Malinowski serves her community as an active member of Easthampton’s Helping Hand Society and is a member of the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce.

“We are thrilled to see Cindy’s career progress with the bank as she begins her new role as vice president,” said John Heaps, Jr., bank president and CEO. “Her consistent performance, dependability, and expert knowledge have made her an integral asset. We look forward to watching her demonstrate her impeccable skills in the years to come.”