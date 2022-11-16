Freedom Credit Union Collecting Donations for Pioneer Valley USO

SPRINGFIELD — Through Friday, Dec. 2, Freedom Credit Union is collecting cash donations at all its branches throughout Western Mass. to benefit the Pioneer Valley USO located at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

“At Freedom Credit Union, our members and staff are longtime supporters of our military and the brave men and women who give so much to protect and defend our nation,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “Throughout the year, and especially around the holidays, being away from family is one of the biggest challenges they face. The USO works to ease this difficulty by helping keep the members of our military connected to their families and homes, while also providing resources to their family members.”

Westover is the largest air reserve base in the nation and home to about 5,500 military service members and their families. There, the Pioneer Valley USO works to provide programs and services to service members and their families. This includes entertainment and events, a food pantry, transition programs, holiday celebrations, and more.

“We hope everyone will join us in supporting those who keep us safe,” Welch said. “Whether or not you are a Freedom member, please stop by one of our branches to make a cash donation toward this important effort. Every donation is appreciated and will be put to great use.”

Freedom Credit Union has branches in Chicopee, Feeding Hills, Greenfield, Ludlow, Northampton, Turners Falls, West Springfield, and Springfield.