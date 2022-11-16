Home City Development Receives Preservation Award, Hosts Annual Awards Event

SPRINGFIELD — On Nov. 10, Home City Development Inc. (HCDI) received an award from the Springfield Preservation Trust for historic preservation of the Elias Brookings Apartments. HCDI hosted the Springfield Preservation Trust’s annual preservation awards ceremony in the community room at the Elias Brookings Apartments, where a total of 15 individuals and organizations (including HCDI) were recognized. The Springfield Preservation Trust honored the recipients’ hard work, commitment, and dedication to preservation.

Adaptive reuse of the Elias Brookings School was completed in March. This rehabilitation focused on historic restoration, where classrooms were converted into 42 mixed-income apartments and the basketball court was converted into a fully outfitted, 4,000-square-foot community room.

“Restoration and reuse of this historic building ensures that it will continue to serve the city of Springfield and its residents as it has since 1925,” said Peter Serafino, director of Real Estate Development at HCDI. “Elias Brookings Apartments, along with the new Elias Brookings School, the rotary at Six Corners, Ruth Elizabeth Park updates, Educare Springfield, and the Central Street Realignment, together have truly transformed the neighborhood.”