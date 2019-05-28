Garth Janes Named Managing Partner at Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury and Murphy, P.C.

SPRINGFIELD — Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury and Murphy, P.C. has elected Garth Janes as managing partner. He joined the firm in 1988 and concentrates his practice in general business law, succession planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

Janes is past chairman and a current member of the board of tribunes of WGBY-TV, Springfield’s public television station, as well as a past member of the board of directors of the WGBH Education Foundation. He is also past chairman of the board of advisors of the Springfield Enterprise Center at Springfield Technical Community College and past chairman of the Richard Salter Storrs Library in Longmeadow. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Tufts University, a juris doctor from Cornell Law School, and a master of public administration degree from the Kennedy School of Government.