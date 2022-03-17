Girls Inc. of the Valley to Host Tour of New Home Before Holyoke Road Race

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley is inviting the community to join the organization at its newly acquired building for a brief insiders’ tour before the annual Road Race on Saturday, March 19 between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Girls Inc. of the Valley recently continued its 40-year history in Holyoke by purchasing the original O’Connell building. Renovations are slated to begin this spring.

“What we need now is the next generation place for Girls Inc.,” said Cynthia Medina Carson, co-chair of the Her Future, Our Future campaign. “As a proud alumna of Girls Inc., I can state with certainty that this facility will do that, enabling our programming to match up to where we want and need to be for girls.”

Added Girls Inc. Executive Director Suzanne Parker, “when renovations are complete, we will have a truly unique program space specifically designed to bring girls ages 5 to 18 together in one building. This will enable our staff to serve over 1,000 participants annually.”

Those who join the tour can learn what Girls Inc. of the Valley has planned for the building while enjoying refreshments and taking advantage of off-street parking in the lot at Hampden and Linden streets to watch the road race afterward.

All Girls Inc. facilities are mask-required spaces. For those who don’t have a mask, Girls Inc. will provide one upon entrance.