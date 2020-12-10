Comcast Supports MHA Programming, Families of Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Comcast recently awarded a $5,000 grant to MHA, which includes $2,000 to fund the purchase of school supplies for children of MHA staff dealing with hybrid and remote learning models as a result of the pandemic. Supplies for the children include face masks, hand sanitizer, pencils, pencil sharpeners, notebooks, erasers, and pocket folders.

The remaining $3,000 will underwrite a Room to Recover at MHA’s Safe Haven program for a year. Safe Haven offers transitional housing support to people served by the Department of Mental Health who are experiencing chronic homelessness, including those in recovery.

“MHA staff are the definition of essential workers,” said Kimberley Lee, vice president, Resource Development & Branding for MHA. “The folks they serve require care 24/7, and our team provides constant care and compassion, regardless of the challenges presented to them by COVID-19. Since a large proportion of our staff have school-aged children, and since so many schools are either remote or hybrid, providing these important supplies helps ensure the kids are prepared for school. At the same time, it gives their parents one less thing to worry about. MHA is thrilled that the folks at Comcast saw fit to make this generous donation and excited to continue our community partnership.”

Dan Glanville, vice president of Government Affairs and Community Impact for Comcast’s Western New England Region, added that “Comcast is proud to support MHA as they continue to manage the COVID-19 pandemic while balancing the needs of both their clients and their own families. We appreciate the work the team does for local residents and are proud to provide these resources to support their children and those most in need, especially during this unprecedented time.”