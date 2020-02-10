Greenfield Community College’s Kelly Popoff Chosen for 2020 Artist Fellowship

GREENFIELD — The Mass Cultural Council announced the 2020 Artist Fellowship awards in drawing and printmaking, poetry, and traditional arts. Among this year’s fellowship awardees is artist Kelly Popoff, faculty member in the Art Department at Greenfield Community College (GCC).

The awards include 19 fellowships of $15,000 and 16 finalist awards of $1,500. Applications were open to all eligible Massachusetts artists. A total number of 632 applications were received: 363 in drawing and printmaking, 243 in poetry, and 26 in traditional arts.

“The Art Department congratulates GCC painting, drawing, and design instructor Kelly Popoff, MFA on receiving this prestigious grant,” said Art Department Chair Paul Lindale, “Kelly started teaching at GCC in fall 2011 and works tirelessly as a full-time exhibiting artist and educator. She plays a critical role in the continuing success of the Art program at GCC and of our students, and in promoting the arts in Western Massachusetts. She also happens to be an amazing artist. Kelly is truly deserving of this honor.”

Added Popoff, “I am so grateful for the Massachusetts Cultural Council for this fellowship and the work that they do to support the advancement of our culture. I would also like to acknowledge the Vermont Studio Center and the support they have given to me and many others through the years. The work submitted for this fellowship was created at the Vermont Studio Center during a residency in 2017.”