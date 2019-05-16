Healthcare Heroes Nomination Information

Helpful Tips for Nominating



As you consider the award categories, please keep in mind the following guidelines in preparing your nomination:

Criteria: The criteria for the award and how the nominee fits the criteria for the chosen category

The criteria for the award and how the nominee fits the criteria for the chosen category Accomplishments: What is/are the nominee’s specific accomplishment(s) and how were they achieved

What is/are the nominee’s specific accomplishment(s) and how were they achieved Impact: What measurable impact the nominee has had on the population served in the health and wellness community

What measurable impact the nominee has had on the population served in the health and wellness community Unique: Is there anything else that makes the nominee exceptional or unique? Provide any other information that will aid in the judges’ consideration of the nomination

If using mobile device to submit nomination, please make sure your phone is in Portrait view mode.

Categories



(Click on each category to go to it’s nomination form)

Judging

The judging process will commence July 2019 and be completed by end of July 2019. If more than one nomination is received for a particular nominee, BusinessWest, in its sole discretion, may consider any or all of the nominations for that individual in the judging process. Nominees cannot serve as awards judges.

All eligible nominations received will be judged by a panel of health care industry experts whose evaluations will determine winners of the “Healthcare Heroes” Awards from among the nominees under consideration. The selection of award winners will be final and binding and are not subject to appeal or reconsideration of any kind.

Nominations

Nominations must be submitted via the designated online form. Mail-in nominations will not be accepted. Nominations may be submitted beginning January 2018 and must be received no later than 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, July 12, 2019. BusinessWest will verify the factual basis of the submitted nominations and may request substantiating information from nominees or others. BusinessWest reserves the right to request and require additional information from nominees in order to have their nomination considered. False, deceptive, or unsubstantiated nominations or acts may render a nominee ineligible. All nomination forms become the property of BuisnessWest and will not be returned.

Notification and Recognition

BusinessWest plans to notify the winners of the “Healthcare Heroes” Awards by July 31, 2019 and will be profiled in the September 2 edition of BusinessWest and September issue of Healthcare News. Winners will be invited to attend the “Healthcare Heroes” Awards gala scheduled for October 17, 2019 at the Sheraton Springfield One Monarch Place Hotel.

Eligibility

Nominees must work in either Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, or Berkshire county and organization nominees must have offices in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin or Berkshire county (may be for-profit or not-for-profit).

Nominations may be self-nominated or nominated by another person.

Nominees cannot be a member of the judges’ panel or member of the judges’ immediate family.

Award Category Descriptions

(Click on each category to go to it’s nomination form)



Who is eligible: Company or organization which has shown leadership and excellent service over a sustained period of time by providing quality care, and is considered exemplary by patients and peers.

Judging Criteria: The judges will be looking for evidence of high quality care and continuous improvement. Successful submissions should also demonstrate an area of going above and beyond in terms of training, new programs, best practices, and staff/service user engagement.

Who is eligible: A company, organization, individual, or group of individuals responsible for development of a new procedure, treatment, program or service that can save lives or improve quality of life. The award may be given for either new innovations or for the refining of existing procedures, treatments, programs or services.

Judging Criteria: The innovation should be expansive in scope so that it now, or could in the future, affect many people’s lives. The application should provide information on the size of the target population and the potential dollar value of the market.

Who is eligible: Company, organization, individual, or group of individuals responsible for promoting healthy living, bringing attention to a health/wellness issue, or solving a problem through community outreach.

Judging Criteria: Impact on the community, fulfilling a need otherwise not met in the community.

Examples but are not limited to: Community education efforts, donation of facility resources for community use, outreach to at-risk youth, volunteer service projects, events and activities designed to address local community needs.

Who is eligible: Individual, early in their career, who is making a significant impact in the health/wellness industry, exemplifying true leadership, and acting as a role model for others.

Judging Criteria: The judges will be looking for an individual who is rising through the ranks and establishing themselves as future leaders in the health/wellness industry. The winner of this award will be someone who outshines their peers in many ways and helps their organization surpass the competition.

Who is eligible: Two or more entities which demonstrate creative and effective collaborations for the purpose of addressing significant health and wellness needs or common problems and standards in community.

Judging Criteria: The judges will be looking for evidence of excellence in strategic collaborations promoting cooperation, sharing of resources and expertise and mutual support with a focus on outcomes, value and initiatives. Effective elimination of organizational silos and promotion of more holistic approaches to care and service.

Who is eligible: Individual, or group of individuals, whose performance, care and leadership is considered exemplary by patients and peers.

Judging Criteria: Increased efficiency in the delivery of services, increased employee morale, improved profitability.

Who is eligible: Individual who has dedicated their career to improving the quality and delivery of healthcare in the Western Mass. community. This person should have at least 20 years in the health/wellness field.

Judging Criteria: A lifetime career in the health care field, making an impact through care, either by the number of people affected or the scope of his/her contributions, dedication to his/her field.

Submitting multiple nominations does not enhance your chances of winning.