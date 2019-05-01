Hogan Technology Receives Top Industry Award

EASTHAMPTON — Hogan Technology recently received Technology Assurance Group’s (TAG) top award at the 19th annual TAG Convention held in Orlando, Fla. TAG, an international organization of independently owned managed-technology service providers in the U.S. and Canada, selected Hogan Technology as the winner of the TAG Champion Award.

The award is based on the company’s ability to drive fellow TAG members’ growth and advancement. Hogan Technology offers an array of IT networking, voice, and video solutions all designed to increase customers’ profitability and productivity. The TAG Champion Award was accepted by Sean Hogan, president of Hogan Technology.

“Our company’s goal is to always strive to be on the leading edge of technology,” Hogan said. “Through TAG, we learn best business practices for the betterment of the customers we serve. We believe in giving back to the members that have helped us along the way. We’re proud to have won this award among such a sophisticated group of managed-technology services providers.”

Brian Suerth, president of TAG, added that “Hogan Technology continues to stand out as an exceptional TAG member. It was no surprise that they received this award. They are committed to continually educating their clientele on the latest advancements in technology. They have shared what they learned with their peers. As a result, they have helped raise the bar of customer service and satisfaction of our industry as a whole. This is why they deserve to be recognized as the best provider in our industry.”