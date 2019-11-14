Holyoke Gas & Electric Recognized as Smart Energy Provider

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Gas & Electric (HG&E) has earned a Smart Energy Provider (SEP) designation from the American Public Power Assoc. for demonstrating commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation, and environmental initiatives that support a goal of providing low-cost, quality, safe, and reliable electric service.

Chris Van Dokkumburg, planning analyst at ‎Holland Board of Public Works and chair of the Energy Services Committee in Michigan presented the designations on Oct. 29 during the association’s annual Customer Connections Conference held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The SEP designation, which lasts for two years, recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy-program structure, energy-efficiency and distributed-energy programs, environmental and sustainability initiatives, and the customer experience. This is the first year the association has offered the SEP designation. HG&E joins a pioneering group of 60 public power utilities nationwide that received the inaugural SEP designation.

“This designation highlights utilities that are really stepping up to deliver their customers top-notch programs and services,” Van Dokkumburg said. “These utilities are going beyond keeping the lights on, and their communities should be proud.”

Added James Lavelle, manager of HG&E, “we’re honored to be recognized for our efforts to support our community’s responsible energy use. We take a lot of pride in the programs we offer that help our customers save money and reduce our collective footprint on the environment. It’s an honor to be recognized as a leader in smart energy from the American Public Power Association.”