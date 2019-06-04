Home City Development to Cut Ribbon at E. Henry Twiggs Estates on June 6

SPRINGFIELD — Home City Development Inc. (HCDI) is celebrating completed renovations of 136 units (60 homes) scattered throughout the Bay and Upper Hill neighborhoods of Springfield. The ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at Gunn Square Park in Springfield.

Politicians, funders, and partners will attend to speak and join in the celebration, and a home will be open for tours. This project, named E. Henry Twiggs Estates, was completed in two phases over two years.

“This $40 million, 136-unit investment is named after our longtime city counselor, Mr. E. Henry Twiggs, and includes the renovation of 34 apartments first built by Mr. Twiggs over 30 years ago,” said Tom Kegelman, executive director of HCDI. “The completion of these renovations also caps 50 years of work by Home City, helping to stabilize rental properties in the Mason Square neighborhood and the Greater Springfield area.”

The goal of the event is two-fold — to serve as a celebration of the completed renovations, and to honor Twiggs for his 50-plus years of civil service in these neighborhoods and beyond.

Primarily consisting of two- and three-family homes, this project provides modern amenities in an affordable setting for households earning a wide range of incomes. Along with local jobs, more than $50 million in local spending, and increased property taxes, these professionally managed properties will make significant contributions to the Springfield economy.