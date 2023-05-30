Hooplandia Announces Perks for Early Registrants

SPRINGFIELD — Registration is open for Hooplandia, the Northeast’s premier 3-on-3 basketball tourney and festival, presented by Dunkin’ and hosted by Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on June 23-25.

Any four-person team that registers at www.hooplandia.com by Sunday, June 4 will receive one ticket to the 2023 Big E, one Dunkin’ gift card, and one ticket to a Connecticut Sun game for each team member.

Qualifying participants will receive their Big E ticket and Dunkin’ gift card when they pick up their registration packet between Thursday, June 22 and Saturday, June 24. As a benefit of being a Hooplandia team player, the Connecticut Sun will provide participants with a complimentary ticket to any game with the purchase of any other ticket. Registrants will receive a link to redeem their ticket following the June 4 deadline.

The inaugural Hooplandia event will provide playing opportunities for people of all ages and abilities as the focus of a weekend of family entertainment. There will also be food, music, and fun activities for all who attend.

With 19 playing divisions and games on outside and inside courts, there’s a place for everyone, from all-star athletes to those who enjoy a pick-up game with friends. The final registration deadline is Monday, June 19.