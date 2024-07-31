The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Pro Ace Group Inc., 25 Thompson St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Anthony Sarno Sr., same. Youth sports program.

GRANBY

RJM Painting Inc., 11 Smith Ave., Granby, MA 01033. Justin Vanasse, same. House painting.

GREAT BARRINGTON

Invivo Institute Research Foundation Inc., 89 Brush Hill Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Julia Prizing Unger, 101 Brookline Ave., Albany, NY 12203. Foundation established to collect and compile clinical data to conduct research and advance the field of stuttering treatments and communications disorders and publish research data and findings.

HOLYOKE

Claudio Anesthesia, P.C., 50 Holy Family Road, Unit 110, Holyoke, MA 01040. Raymund Claudio Jr., same. Nurse anesthetist.

LEE

Assis Home Improvement Inc., 28 Lana Ave., Lee, MA 01238. Julio Lopes De Assis, same. Remodeling, carpentry, and painting.

LUDLOW

Warriors of Christ Inc., 32 Noel St., Ludlow, MA 01056. Jeffrey Sheltra, same. Nonprofit organization organized to hold charitable events in the community and provide assistance to less fortunate individuals.

PITTSFIELD

Affordable Granite & Cabinetry Outlet Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. John Quiles, 36 Route 9, Fishkill, NY 12524. Sales of cabinets, countertops, and flooring.

Kafca Engineering and International Trading Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Basri Duman, same. Energy-system supplies and services.

Nimbusnest Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Tina Paul, same. Temp staffing agency.

RUSSELL

Massconn Minisplits Inc., 370 Pine Hill Road, Russell, MA 01071. ThomasSkrodzki Sr., 372 Pine Hill Road, Russell, MA 01071. Installation of mini-splits and heat-pump systems.

SPRINGFIELD

Delicias Caribenas Inc., 700 Berkshire Ave., Springfield, MA 75253. Luis Otero, 1883 Main St., Springfield, MA 01101. To engage in a comfortable ambience with brothers and sisters in Christ and help those in need related to hunger.

Level-Up Tobacco & Convenience Inc., 784 Page Blvd., Springfield, MA 01104. Naji Rageh, same. Convenience store with tobacco sales.

People Aligning to Create Harmony NFP Inc., 227 Mill St., Springfield, MA 01118. Jorge Perez, same. Charitable organization established to engage in educational, charitable, and civic activities.

Sphinx Sparx Inc., 235 Chestnut St., Unit 15, Springfield, MA 01103. Kelyn Zelaya Rodriguez, same. Conducting business operations, entering contracts, acquiring assets, and engaging in commercial transactions.

WESTFIELD

Erwin Electrical Services Inc., 53 Westwood Dr., Westfield, MA 01085. Michael Erwin, same. Electrical contracting and installation work, including but not limited to fire warning and security systems.

Union Mart Liquor Inc., 420 Union St., Suite D, Westfield, MA 01085. Nilkumar Patel, 788 Willard St., Apt. 504, Quincy, MA 02169. Package store.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Fresh Dish Halal Inc., 170 Morton St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Ibrahim Mohamed, same. Catering food business.