People on the Move

Holyoke Community College (HCC) recently welcomed Marlowe Washington as its first vice president of people, culture, and equity. In this executive-level position, Washington serves as a strategic partner to President George Timmons, the HCC cabinet, and all campus constituencies to advance culture, equity, diversity, and inclusion. Washington comes to HCC following his work as the inaugural senior diversity officer at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, N.Y., where he oversaw the continuation of the university’s efforts supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion. He recently moved to Springfield, but maintains a residence in Rochester, where he is pastor of the Agape Fellowship United Methodist Church. He started his position at HCC on July 8. Washington is a New York City native who grew up in the Bronx. A first-generation college graduate, he earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, a master of divinity degree in urban ministry and planning from the New York Theological Seminary in Manhattan, a doctorate of ministry in transformational leadership and cultural intelligence from Northeastern Seminary in Rochester, and a doctorate of education in executive leadership in higher education from St. John Fisher University. Washington will oversee HCC’s Human Resources department, Title IX (federal prohibition against sex and gender discrimination), the college’s Affirmative Action officer, and its interim executive director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

•••••

Nonprofits Barr Foundation and Springpoint have selected the second cohort of their Transformative Leaders of Massachusetts, a two-year fellowship aimed at supporting a diverse group of aspiring school leaders. Two Springfield educators, Kori Alston, principal of Veritas Prep High School, and Teron Brown, math teacher, instructional coach, and basketball coach at Springfield Prep Charter School, are among 15 fellows selected from a group of 112 applicants. These middle-school and high-school educators are committed to delivering rigorous, student-centered instructional practice. They share a desire to build their knowledge and ability to lead in service of reimagining secondary schooling for all young people, especially the most underserved. The cohort will begin their work in the summer of 2024. As fellows, these educators will participate in a two-year school-design and leadership program that will build their leadership capacity and instructional experience so they can become innovative leaders and change agents in their schools and communities.

•••••

D.A. Sullivan & Sons Inc. (DAS) announced the arrival of Sarah Ouimette into its leadership group, marking a significant milestone in the construction company’s history. Ouimette takes on the role of chief financial officer, bringing a robust financial background and meticulous attention to detail to the DAS team. Her expertise promises to ensure the company’s financial health and strategic growth. Founded in 1897, DAS has been committed to delivering exceptional service, fostering community development, and promoting sustainable building practices. As the company steps into the future, Ouimette’s inclusion as an owner and leader promises to further solidify its position as a premier construction firm. Ouimette joins Mark Sullivan, Dennis Sullivan, Ryan Gagne, Cicely Hislop, and Andrew Fleming on the DAS leadership team.

•••••

Mikael Pyrtel, until recently the director of Economic Development for the town of Orange, has joined the Orange Economic Development and Industrial Corp. (OEDIC) as executive director. Pyrtel has a long history of successfully facilitating economic growth and development in key sectors of the economy at the local, regional, state, and federal levels and expects to transition the work he has been doing for the town seamlessly into his new organization. OEDIC operates under Massachusetts General Law Chapter 121C, which empowers local development organizations to implement projects that increase employment and develop disused or dilapidated properties. The citizens of Orange voted last year to expand OEDIC’s footprint beyond industrial areas to include those zoned for business. Recent budget woes in town led to the defunding of Pyrtel’s position but created an opportunity for OEDIC.

•••••

Berkshire Bank announced Tracy Sicbaldi has joined the bank as senior vice president, Government and Municipal Sales officer. In this role, she will be responsible for managing and expanding Berkshire’s government banking relationships in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Vermont. Sicbaldi has more than 30 years of experience in the financial-services industry with special expertise in cash management and government banking. Before joining Berkshire Bank, she was vice president, Commercial and Institutional Banking at PeoplesBank in Holyoke. Prior to that, she served in town treasurer roles in Monson and Hampden and held other positions in the financial-services industry. Sicbaldi is active in her community, serving on the board of directors for Dakin Humane Society, as board clerk for the East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce, and volunteering at WestMass ElderCare and Rays of Hope.

•••••

MP CPAs announced the promotions of three associates to the position of senior associate. Bryce Thompson started with the firm as an intern in January 2021 and transitioned to full-time in June 2022 upon his graduation from Western New England University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He provides tax and consulting services to a diverse group of clients including individuals, limited-liability companies, corporations, nonprofit organizations, and trusts. He is currently the chairperson of the firm’s learning and development committee and also takes an active role in the recruitment of students from local colleges and universities. Kristina Bullock started with the firm as an intern in June 2021 and transitioned to full-time in January 2022 upon her graduation from Western New England University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. She supervises audits, reviews, and compilations of financial statements of employee benefit plans, nonprofit organizations (including yellow-book and single audits), for-profit businesses, and charter schools. She is currently the co-chairperson of the firm’s learning and development committee. Brian Moss started with the firm as an intern in January 2022 and transitioned to full-time in January 2023 upon his graduation from Western New England University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He provides tax and consulting services to a diverse group of clients including individuals, limited-liability companies, corporations, nonprofit organizations, and trusts. He is currently the co-chairperson of the firm’s sunshine committee and also takes an active role in the recruitment of students from local colleges and universities.

•••••

BFAIR announced the appointment of Noelle Crawford as the new director of Learning and Employee Development. She brings a wealth of experience in human resources and customer service to the organization, along with a strong educational background. She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from MCLA and has built a diverse professional portfolio with roles including customer service representative for 403(b) plans, marketing specialist, and group benefits coordinator. She is well-versed in training, licensing, onboarding, leadership, HR coordination, and HRIS systems. In her new role, Crawford will spearhead the development of comprehensive training programs designed to support employee career growth, foster leadership skills, and align with BFAIR’s strategic objectives. Her proven expertise in operational efficiency, cross-functional leadership, and process-improvement solutions positions her as an ideal fit for this vital role.

•••••

Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) announced the addition of seven new members to its board of directors: Corey Caron, managing director at Northwestern Mutual; Mychal Connolly Sr., founder and CEO of Stand Out Truck and Marketing and Cupcakes; Susan Fearn, vice president and Treasury Management officer for Liberty Bank; Ana Parrelli, vice president, Member and Employee Relations, LUSO Federal Credit Union; Nicole Polite, founder and CEO of the MH Group; Teremar Rodriguez-Vazquez, assistant general counsel at Health New England; and Joseph Williams, vice president, Commercial Lending at bankESB. JAWM also announced these updates to its executive committee: board co-chair, Tracy Alves-Lear, practice manager at Baystate Financial; board co-chair, Terrell Joyner, financial advisor at Charter Oak Financial and founder of the Consulting Web; and treasurer, Susan Fearn, vice president and Treasury Management officer, Liberty Bank.

•••••

The Springfield Thunderbirds announced multiple promotions and hires in the team’s hockey operations department. First, the club announced that Steve Passineau, formerly head equipment manager, has accepted a promotion to join the St. Louis Blues, the T-Birds’ NHL affiliate, as an assistant equipment manager. In addition, Abe Edson, formerly the Thunderbirds’ strength and conditioning coach, will join the NHL’s Minnesota Wild as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Casey Barile has been promoted to head equipment manager with the Thunderbirds after serving as an assistant for the last three seasons. A graduate of Kent State University and a native of St. Louis, Barile previously has experience in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) with the Orlando Solar Bears as an assistant equipment manager during the 2020-21 season. The Thunderbirds will also welcome two new members to the Hockey Operations staff for the 2024-25 season. Phil Currier will join the organization as a strength and conditioning coach. A Haverhill, N.H. native, Currier most recently served as director of Hockey Performance at the University of Vermont last season. His prior experience also includes stints at the University of Maine and his alma mater, Plymouth State University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sport physiology and a master’s degree in applied exercise physiology and human performance. Lastly, Steven Smith will join the Thunderbirds as assistant equipment manager. The McAllen, Texas native most recently served as head equipment manager for the United States Hockey League’s Youngstown Phantoms from 2022 to 2024, where he was a member of the club’s Clark Cup championship in 2023. He has served in the same capacity for six organizations, including the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder and the North American Hockey League’s Rio Grande Valley Killer Bees, Amarillo Bulls, Jamestown Rebels, and New Jersey Titans.