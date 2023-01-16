International Language Institute Welcomes Two New Teachers

NORTHAMPTON — The International Language Institute of Massachusetts (ILI) recently welcomed Spanish instructor Boris Romero and Italian instructor Jennie Coletta.

Romero has taught Spanish since 2008 in institutes and universities of Colombia, Canada, and the U.S. He eartned both his bachelor’s degree in modern languages and his master’s degree in applied linguistics of Spanish as foreign language at Javeriana University in Bogota, Colombia. He is in the last stages of his doctoral dissertation related to the connection between language and culture. He speaks English, Spanish, French, and a little Italian.

Coletta moved to Western Mass. after living three years in Milan, Italy. She has a bachelor’s degree in Italian studies from Brown University and a master of education degree from Lesley University. As an undergrad, she studied abroad at the Università di Bologna, and later au paired for a family in Sicily. She has taught Italian at a public high school in Massachusetts, and while living in Italy, she taught English to Italian adults.