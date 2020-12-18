Valley Health Systems Appreciates Employees by Supporting Locally Owned Eateries

HOLYOKE — Valley Health Systems Inc., which consists of Holyoke Medical Center, Holyoke Medical Group, Holyoke VNA Hospice Life Care, and River Valley Counseling Center, will express appreciation to employees by providing a voucher to use at locally owned food establishments.

“Normally, we would celebrate the season by serving a holiday meal with all the trimmings to employees in our cafeteria,” said Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems. “Because of the challenges presented this year due to COVID-19, we are unable to carry out this tradition. However, we wanted to recognize staff for their tireless efforts by giving each employee this voucher. Not only will they be able to enjoy a well-deserved meal, we are also supporting locally owned establishments.”

Each $50 voucher can be redeemed at one of the participating food establishments which were selected based on employee feedback. The custom vouchers are printed on special Holojet paper donated by Holyoke-based Hazen Paper Co.

“These are difficult financial times for many, and we are pleased to be able to support our local businesses,” Hatiras added.