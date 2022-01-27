Daily News

Late-start Classes Are Available at ACC

By 200

ENFIELD, Conn. — The spring semester at Asnuntuck Community College (ACC) has begun, but there is still time to register for courses. The college is offering late-start courses that begin in February or March. Accelerated courses beginning Feb. 4 include Principles of Environmental Science, Intro to Nutrition, Public Speaking, Spreadsheet Applications, Children’s Literature, and First Year Experience.

Accelerated courses offered during the second half of the semester, with a start date of March 28, include Gangs and ‘Families,’ Principles of Management, Organizational Behavior, Infant/Toddler Growth and Development, Special Topics: Behavior Guidance, Exceptional Learner, General Psychology 1, and Principles of Sociology.

Late-start courses are accelerated courses that meet for less time but cover the same material as a traditional 15-week semester. Check with an advisor ([email protected]) to make sure courses fulfill your program’s requirements.

Course Descriptions can be found at asnuntuck.edu/courses-programs/course-descriptions. Visit www.asnuntuck.edu for information on course availability and how to apply and register.

Tags:

Related Posts

AIC Announces Fall Reopening Plans, Substantial Cost-reduction Measures

By

Advertising Club Scholarship Applications Available

By

Human Service Forum to Host Attorney Steven Schwartz on Nov. 18

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis