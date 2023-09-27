Liberty Bank Opens New Loan Production Office in Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Liberty Bank, headquartered in Middletown, Conn., will cut the ribbon to its new loan production office (LPO) on the 22nd floor of One Monarch Place in downtown Springfield this afternoon.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Liberty Bank President and CEO David Glidden, Western Mass. Market President Tony Liberopoulos, and Liberty Bank teammates, customers, and community stakeholders in officially opening the new office. The event is slated for 5 to 7 p.m., with the ribbon cutting around 5:45 p.m.

The Western Mass. banking team originally opened an LPO at 94 Shaker Road in East Longmeadow in 2021. However, they wanted further penetration and exposure in the Western Mass. market, which precipitated the move to downtown Springfield.

Among the amenities of the new Springfield LPO includes a reception area that leads to 15 offices, eight workstations, and hoteling workspace. The new office also includes a large conference room with additional team collaboration areas and a complete kitchen. Liberty’s ‘Be Community Kind’ brand and colors are displayed throughout the space.

Underscoring its commitment to the Western Mass. community, the Liberty Bank Foundation will grant donations totaling $20,000 to three area nonprofits at the ribbon cutting: Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield, Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts, and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

“Expanding our presence in Western Mass. and moving the team to downtown Springfield is a natural extension of building our market footprint along the I-91 corridor that starts in New Haven and ends in Springfield’s financial district,” Glidden said. “In just a short period of time, we witnessed significant growth in this market. This team is not only well-known among their customers, prospects, and partners in this community, but together they impressively have nearly 200 years of banking experience in this region. That’s why I’m so optimistic about the future of Liberty Bank in Western Mass.”

Liberopoulos added that “opening a loan production office right here in Springfield’s financial district says a lot about our dedication to the strength of the city, our commitment to building new customer relationships, and positioning Liberty as a strong downtown partner. The bank might be new to downtown Springfield, but our team of bankers is not new to this area. We have one of the most experienced teams who have the size and scale to make commercial and business loans of all sizes and complexities while delivering swift, local decision making on the spot.”

Liberty has also identified a strong demand to establish a branch to support customers’ needs and the bank’s continued growth in Western Mass. Therefore, Liberty will be opening a full-service banking branch at 94 Shaker Road in East Longmeadow later this fall.

“My administration is excited to welcome Liberty Bank to our city as they continue to expand into Western Massachusetts,” Sarno said. “This new loan production office right here in the heart of our downtown Springfield will help to connect our Springfield-area businesses of all sizes with the key services and products Liberty Bank has to offer.”