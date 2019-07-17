Live Well Springfield to Kick Off Role Model Campaign

SPRINGFIELD — The Live Well Springfield coalition will kick off its “Guess What I Did?” Role Model Campaign on Thursday, July 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Duryea Way Park on Stearns Street in Springfield.

The campaign highlights the power people have in making a difference in their community. Live Well Springfield believes systemic change cannot happen without the residents who are most impacted by the issues. Six role models from across the city have several years of advocacy experience and truly believe in the power of leading by example. Over the next year, the coalition will tell the story of their efforts to improve lighting, safe streets, and school food in Springfield.

The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness regarding the power and importance of having residents engaged in community-change initiatives. The coalition invites other residents to see themselves as the next role model by joining the coalition’s new Resident Advisory Council, which will work under the Live Well Springfield coalition on issues including climate justice, childhood obesity, age-friendly communities, safe routes to school, tobacco prevention, complete streets, and food justice.