Monson Savings Bank Donates $1,450 in Support of Hampden Senior Center

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently made a $1,450 donation to the Hampden Senior Center in support of the facility’s many fun events it hosts throughout the year.

Wendy Cowles, outreach coordinator of Hampden Senior Center, expressed her gratitude to the community bank.

“Every year, Monson Savings Bank is very generous in their support of the Hampden Senior Center, and on behalf of our organization, I would like to thank the bank,” she said. “This donation will be put to good use and will help us host events that bring the town of Hampden together and raise the spirits of our senior residents.”

The $1,450 donation will help offset the cost of the center’s Alzheimer’s Association Dinner, Grandparents Day, Halloween Luncheon, Thanksgiving Grab and Go Lunch, and Holiday Luncheon.

“Monson Savings is always happy to help our community organizations in any way that we can,” said Adriano dos Santos, Hampden branch manager. “Whether we are making a monetary donation or volunteering, we are proud to be active members of our local communities.”