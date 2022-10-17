Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts Triathlon Slated for June 11 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The IRONMAN Group, in partnership with the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, announced that the city of Springfield will host the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Western Mass. triathlon on Sunday, June 11, 2023. General registration for the event will open this Wednesday, Oct. 19 by visiting www.ironman.com/im703-western-massachusetts.

“We could not be more excited to bring the IRONMAN 70.3 brand to the state of Massachusetts for the first time,” said Dave Christen, senior regional director for the IRONMAN Group. “Western Mass. is a beautiful part of the country that we feel our athletes will really enjoy. This event is shaping up to be a fantastic early-summer event to kick off the regional racing calendar.”

The IRONMAN 70.3 Western Mass. triathlon will consist of a 70.3-mile journey as athletes will take on a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and 13.1-mile run. Athletes will start with a downriver swim in the Connecticut River. Once out of the water, athletes will transition to the bike at Riverfront Park in downtown Springfield for the 56-mile ride around the region’s biking areas. Once back in Riverfront Park, the race will conclude with a run using the riverwalks and downtown streets of Springfield.

“We are thrilled to welcome IRONMAN 70.3 to Western Mass.,” said Mary Kay Wydra, president of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The Western Mass. Sports Commission has been focused on bringing high-profile, world-class sports events to our region, and this event is definitely a perfect fit. We know IRONMAN brings in thousands of competitors and their families from all over the world, and we look forward to welcoming these visitors to Western Mass. in June 2023.”

The 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Western Mass. triathlon will offer qualifying slots to the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Lahti, Finland, taking place on Aug. 26-27, 2023.