Thirteen Bulkley Richardson Lawyers Named to Best Lawyers in America

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson announced that 13 lawyers from the firm were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2022. These lawyers were recognized in 20 unique areas of practice. They are:

• Peter Barry, recognized in the fields of construction law and healthcare law;

• Michael Burke, medical malpractice law – defendants and personal-injury litigation – defendants;

• Mark Cress, banking and finance law, bankruptcy and creditor-debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, and corporate law;

• Francis Dibble Jr., bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, criminal defense – white-collar, litigation – labor and employment, and litigation – securities;

• Daniel Finnegan, administrative/regulatory law and litigation – construction;

• Scott Foster, business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships);

• Kevin Maynard, commercial litigation, litigation – banking and finance, and litigation – construction;

• David Parke, corporate law and mergers and acquisitions;

• Melinda Phelps, medical-malpractice law – defendants and personal-injury litigation – defendants;

• Jeffrey Poindexter, commercial litigation;

• John Pucci, bet-the-company litigation, criminal defense – general practice, and criminal defense – white-collar;

• Elizabeth Sillin, nonprofit/charities law and trusts and estates; and

• Ronald Weiss, corporate law, mergers-and-acquisitions law, and tax law.