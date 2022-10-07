Pioneer Valley Financial Group Names Kelly Haber, Karen Nogueira Partners

LUDLOW — Pioneer Valley Financial Group (PVFG) recently appointed Kelly Haber and Karen Nogueira to partner.

Haber began her journey at PVFG in 2016 as director of Compliance. Armed with her FINRA series 7, 66, and 24 designations, she was quickly promoted to chief operating officer.

“I’m proud PV is creating an inclusive environment that not only promotes from within, but promotes women through hard work and dedication,” she said. “I am genuinely grateful for the opportunity and look forward to what the future brings for PV, our clients, and community.”

Nogueira started her career at PVFG in 2006 as a sales assistant. With strong dedication and loyalty to the client experience, she was promoted to director of Client Relations.

“It is an honor to stand alongside my colleagues and clients of 16 incredible years as I assume the role of partner,” she said. “PV is something special, and I am grateful to be a part of this ever-growing family and team.”

Since 2002, Pioneer Valley Financial Group has provided individuals and organizations with a comprehensive, relationship-focused approach to financial planning. This year, PVFG celebrates its 20-year anniversary and the exponential growth in size of both its clients and team.

“There is no ceiling at Pioneer Valley Financial,” said Edward Sokolowski, managing partner. “Both Kelly and Karen have distinguished themselves through their ability to inspire those around them, and their hard work and commitment to quality make them a natural fit for partnership at our firm.”