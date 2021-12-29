Mosso Receives Partner-In-Spirit Grant From Music for Life International

SPRINGFIELD — The Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (MOSSO) are the recipients of a $1,000 Partner-In-Spirit grant from Music for Life International, according to the foundation’s artistic director, George Mathew. The grant, according to MOSSO chair Beth Welty, was used to subsidize a series of three outreach concerts in Longmeadow during the holiday season.

According to Mathew, who was familiar with musical activity in Springfield from his student days at Amherst College and subsequent academic roles at Amherst and Mount Holyoke College, “we hope this initial grant will, in some small way, help with the holiday concerts that you are all so inspiringly presenting to your community in Springfield and Western Massachusetts during this period of difficulty.” Mathew added that Music for Life International is committed to human rights and social impact through music. For details on its innovative programs and initiatives, visit music4lifeinternational.org.

“We are overwhelmed by the public support and generosity of music lovers in Greater Springfield and Western Massachusetts,” Welty said, “and we appreciate Music for Life International’s commitment to delivering professional music to communities who benefit from live performances during these challenging times.”