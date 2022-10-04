New Valley Bank & Trust to Cut Ribbon on West Springfield Branch on Oct. 7

SPRINGFIELD — New Valley Bank & Trust will cut the ribbon on its newest full-service branch at 333 Elm St., West Springfield, on Friday, Oct. 7 at 11:30 a.m. Joining the bank’s board chair, Frank Fitzgerald, will be West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, state Sen. John Velis, and state Rep. Michael Finn. Refreshments will be served featuring local vendors from West Springfield.

“We are delighted to be a part of the West Springfield community. Our bank is committed to being accountable,” Fitzgerald said. “We see our customers every day and appreciate the direct feedback and opportunity for all of our employees to serve them.”

New Valley President Jeff Sullivan added that “our customers and prospects have been asking us to open a branch on the west side of the Connecticut River for some time. We have recognized the need to increase the convenience of doing business with the bank, and we are proud to be able to offer our services in West Springfield. I spent 11 years of my career working on Elm Street, and many members of the New Valley team have had similar past experiences. We are thrilled to be back in the neighborhood with friendly, familiar faces. As a gesture of good will, the bank recently donated to the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club, the first of many new community partnerships to come.”

The bank is entering all customers opening new checking accounts into a drawing for a series of $500 gift cards during the month of October. Accounts may be opened online at www.banknewvalley.com or in person at any of the bank’s three branch locations: 333 Elm St. in West Springfield or 1930 Wilbraham Road or One Monarch Place, both in Springfield.