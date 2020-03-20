Nicole Fregeau Joins Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts as Program Manager

SPRINGFIELD — Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) announced that Nicole Fregeau has joined the organization as program manager.

“We’re thrilled to have Nicole on our team,” said Jennifer Connolly, president of JAWM. “She brings skills, experience, and new ideas inspired by her intensive, hands-on work in the educational field. She’s a terrific asset to Junior Achievement and to the students we reach every day.”

In her new role, Fregeau builds program expansion through strategic planning and presentations designed to recruit and renew commitments of teachers, schools, local businesses, and volunteers. To increase public awareness of JAWM programs, she creates departmental plans and develops and executes volunteer orientation programs. She coordinates the Business and Entrepreneurial Exploration (BEE) summer program as well.

Prior to joining JAWM, Fregeau spent a year in Thailand teaching students at various levels to speak, read, and write in English. In addition, she screened candidates for open positions and consulted with potential students during the enrollment process, edited curriculum, and participated in school programs like English Camp and Scout Camp. As an established Junior Achievement volunteer in the U.S., Fregeau also taught JA’s “More than Money” program to sixth-grade students in Thailand.

Fregeau is a graduate of Elms College with a bachelor’s degree in business management. She participated in Elms College campus ministry service trips to Nicaragua, where she worked on clean-water and education projects.