Northern Berkshires Cancel Fall Events

BERKSHIRE COUNTY — The city of North Adams, 1Berkshire, and ProAdams have made a collective decision to cancel the 2020 Fall Foliage Parade, Greylock Ramble, and RambleFest events.

Due to gathering restrictions in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not be possible for the 65th Fall Foliage Parade, along with the 53rd Greylock Ramble and ninth annual RambleFest to take place this October in a way that ensures the safety of residents, visitors, and participants. Combined, these annual events have the potential to draw more than 20,000 participants across the Northern Berkshires.

“Every decision we have made in the interest of protecting public health and public safety in response to the COVID-19 pandemic comes at a cost to our community,” said North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard. “Whether it’s summer events, Fourth of July fireworks, or now the Fall Foliage Parade and other fall traditions in the Northern Berkshires, I share everyone’s disappointment at canceling events that mean so much to our community. I know we all will miss the floats, the great school marching bands, and the chance to see our friends and neighbors along the parade route, but I also look forward to seeing that energy and spirit on display next year when North Adams hosts our next parade.”

Raymond Gargan, ProAdams co-chair, noted that “the volunteers of ProAdams are disappointed that we will not be able to continue these traditions in 2020. However, we will continue to market Adams and Northern Berkshire as a great place to enjoy our beautiful fall foliage season. We look forward to bringing these events back in 2021.”

Adams Town Administrator Jay Green added that “I appreciate the difficult decisions made by the dedicated volunteers who are committed to making Adams and the North Berkshires a better place through annual events such as the Ramble and RambleFest.”

Despite these difficult decisions, the Northern Berkshires welcomes residents and visitors to adhere to the safety precautions and social-distancing guidelines and enjoy the natural beauty, culture, and cuisine offered in the region each fall. Each organization is looking forward to the fall of 2021, when they can once again bring these beloved events back to the community.

“It is disappointing for this region of the Berkshires, but a necessary decision. While we’re encouraged by the return of many important activities in our region, these popular events simply cannot be done responsibly in the current social-distancing world that we reside in,” 1Berkshire President and CEO Jonathan Butler said. “We’re hopeful that 2021 will return these traditions in even bigger and better ways.”