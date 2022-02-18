OMG Inc. Welcomes Curtis Haines as Technical Support Specialist

AGAWAM — OMG Inc. has added to its Technical Services department with the addition of a technical-support specialist in its OMG Roofing Products division.

In his new role, Curtis Haines will provide the roofing sales team with expanded technical product training and technical support in the field. Additionally, he will work with the new-product-development team to assist in expanding the company’s product lines. He reports to Stephen Childs, Technical Services manager.

Haines comes to OMG Roofing Products with eight years of technical and product management experience from ITW/Permatex in Hartford, Conn. Most recently, he was involved in inside technical sales. Earlier, he had been a technical services manager and an associate innovations manager for the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Connecticut State University.