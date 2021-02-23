Ona Egbue to Present Talk at MCLA Green Living Seminar Series on March 3

NORTH ADAMS — Ona Egbue, associate professor of Informatics and Engineering systems at University of South Carolina Upstate, will give a talk titled “Factors that Influence Electric Vehicle Adoption” as part of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ (MCLA) Green Living Seminar Series on Wednesday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Green Living Seminar Series webinars are free and open to the public. Community members can register for each lecture at mcla.edu/greenliving. All seminars take place weekly on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. through April 14.

Prior to becoming a professor at USC Upstate, Egbue was an assistant professor of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at the University of Minnesota Duluth. She received her PhD from Missouri University of Science and Technology, and is a certified professional in engineering management.

Egbue’s research interests include socio-technical system analysis, critical infrastructure resilience, management of sustainable engineering systems, technology and innovation adoption, optimization and decision making for complex systems, and engineering education. She has an extensive record of peer-reviewed publications and funding, including funding from the National Science Foundation.

Every semester, MCLA’s Green Living Seminar Series hosts lectures by local, regional, and national experts organized around a central theme related to the environment and sustainability. The 2021 series theme is “Individual Actions and Environmental Sustainability.” The series is a presentation of the MCLA Environmental Studies Department and MCLA’s Berkshire Environmental Resource Center.