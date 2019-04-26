Bay Path to Host Workforce Training Fund Program Information Session

LONGMEADOW — Ready to apply for Workforce Training Fund (WTFP) program, but unsure where to begin? Join Bay Path University and the Commonwealth Corp. on Friday, May 3 for a free information session at Breck Suite in Wright Hall, Bay Path University, 588 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow

Topics to be covered include the features and requirements of each program, funding availability, and the application process. Following the information session, participants should be able to determine which grants are best suited for their business needs and know how to begin the application process.

The free information session, open to Massachusetts business owners, lasts two hours and covers the following WTFP grant programs: General Program, Express Program, and Small Business Direct Access Program. To register or for more information, click here. For more information about the Workforce Training Fund Program, visit www.workforcetrainingfund.org.