Tina D’Agostino Joins Mercy Medical Center in ‘Major Gifts’ Role

SPRINGFIELD — Tina D’Agostino has joined Mercy Medical Center as a major gifts officer in the Fund Development Department.

In this role, D’Agostino’s responsibilities include expanding the Major Gifts Program by cultivating donors and donor prospects, coordinating major gifts as they relate to capital fundraising campaigns, and overseeing volunteers who support the department.

D’Agostino joins Mercy Medical Center after 17 years in the arts and entertainment industry. Most recently, she served as president of the Springfield Performing Arts Development Corporation, a non-profit organization that presented shows and managed CityStage and Symphony Hall in downtown Springfield. D’Agostino also has extensive experience in development, marketing, and event planning.

A native of Springfield, D’Agostino is a graduate of Bay Path University and she holds a certificate of Arts Administration from the UMass Arts Extension. Additionally, she is an honorary member of Beta Gamma Sigma, the International Business Honor Society.

“Tina is a proven leader with exceptional management and communication skills and she will be an important asset to the Mercy team,” said Mark Fulco, president of Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates.