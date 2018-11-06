Paul Mina to Lead United Way of Pioneer Valley

SPRINGFIELD — The United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) will introduce to the community its new president and CEO, Paul Mina, at a public event on Friday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Monarch Place Plaza in Springfield. All are welcome to attend this event.

Mina brings more than 30 years of United Way experience to the Pioneer Valley and has already stepped into his new role. The UWPV board of directors has entered into a management agreement with the United Way of Tri-County, based in Framingham. Both organizations’ boards voted to approve the two-and-a-half-year management agreement, under which two organizations will share a CEO and other management operations, while UWPV still remains under local board oversight.

“This is not a merger, but a way to gain efficiencies in the back-end management,” said Steve Lowell, chairman of the UWPV board and president of Monson Savings Bank. “Plus we’ll get some much-needed stability in leadership and the value of Paul’s experience and energy. It’s a great opportunity for us.”