Pension & Benefits Associates Welcomes Michael Shea as Retirement Consultant

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Pension & Benefits Associates Inc. announced the addition of Michael Shea to its team in the role of retirement consultant. He will focus on retirement business development, assisting plan sponsors and managing all aspects of clients’ retirement, including plan design, investment due diligence, and employee education.

“We are thrilled to have Michael join our team,” said Mark Shea, president and owner of Pension & Benefits Associates. “He is a talented consultant with nearly a decade of experience under his belt, and we look forward to him interacting with our client base.”

Prior to joining Pension & Benefits Associates, Michael Shea most recently worked as a defined contribution investment sales specialist for BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. He also previously served as a regional sales director for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. A 2010 graduate of the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, he started his corporate career as an implementation analyst for Empower Retirement.

“I’m excited to return to Western Massachusetts and continue the family tradition set by my father [Mark],” Michael Shea said. “My focus will be to assist individuals and families with financial plans to achieve their life goals, whether that be saving for college, planning for retirement, or determining how to spend their retirement nest egg.”