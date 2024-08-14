People on the Move

Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. announced three new hires: Catherine O’Connell as A&A (Audit and Assurance) associate, Katrina Arona as Marketing and Recruiting associate, and Taylor Bahn as A&A associate. O’Connell first joined the firm as an A&A intern and has been promoted to associate in the firm’s A&A department. Her professional focus includes assurance services, with industry concentrations in not-for-profit sectors. She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Westfield State University and is a member of CPAmerica and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants. Arona joins MBK with five years of experience in administrative and project management. She received her bachelor’s degre from Springfield College and is a member of CPAmerica, the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Assoc. for Accounting Marketers. Bahn was promoted to associate after initially joining the firm as an intern. He holds a bachelor of business administration degree, and his master’s degree in accounting is slated for completion this summer from UMass Amherst. He is also a member of CPAmerica, the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Assoc. for Accounting Marketers.

•••••

Greenfield Cooperative Bank announced the return of Shelly Hall Malo as a senior mortgage originator. She brings more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry to the role and will be instrumental in helping local residents achieve their homeownership dreams. Hall Malo previously worked at Greenfield Co-op for eight years in the early 2000s. She has a proven track record of success in originating mortgages, with a deep understanding of the local market and a commitment to providing exceptional customer service.

•••••

Tighe & Bond announced that Wayne Bates has been appointed as the firm’s director of Climate Resiliency and Sustainability Services. In this role, he will lead the growth and development of Tighe & Bond’s services in the areas of mitigation and adaptation, sustainable design, and renewable-energy infrastructure. He brings more than 35 years of experience in environmental engineering, with a focus on designing and implementing operational improvements for clients seeking to meet their sustainability goals. Bates has demonstrated a commitment to advancing sustainability practices in both academia and engineering as an adjunct professor at Worcester Polytechnic Institute and UMass Dartmouth. He formerly chaired the sustainability committee for the New England Water Environment Assoc. (NEWEA), and currently serves as the traveling mentor for the UMass Amherst Engineers Without Borders Ghana project team. He was recently recognized for his contributions to the water industry by NEWEA through his induction into the New England Chapter of the Select Society of Sanitary Sludge Shovelers.

•••••

Holyoke Community College (HCC) recently named William Reyes-Cubides as assistant vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Success. In this new position, Reyes-Cubides will serve as a bridge between both sides of the Academic and Student Affairs division to ensure that students receive the support they need to achieve academic success. At San Jose, Reyes-Cubides’ experience included curriculum development, resource allocation, personnel supervision, community relations and outreach, and student success initiatives. He previously worked as the dean of Arts and Humanities at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical School and an academic specialist of Curriculum Development and coordinator of Language Instruction at Michigan State University. At HCC, he will oversee student support programs, including El Centro (for Latinx students), ALANA (for men of color), TRIO (for first-generation, low-income students), the Office for Students with Disabilities and Deaf Services, the Center for Academic Program Supports (tutoring centers), academic English as a Second Language, and SAMP, HCC’s Student Ambassador Mentorship Program. The son of a teacher, Reyes-Cubides was born and raised in Colombia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education, Spanish, and English studies from the Universidad Pedagógica Nacional de Colombia in Bogotá, and a master’s degree in Romance languages and Hispanic studies from Boston College. He is pursuing his doctorate in education in leadership for equity in higher education from the University of Colorado-Denver.

•••••

Dietz & Company Architects Inc. announced that Dani Garber-Letitia, AIA has been promoted to the position of senior architect. Garber-Letitia joined the firm in 2021, bringing her unique experience in working as both an architect and an owner’s project manager. She manages medium to large-size construction projects, specializing in renovation and modernization for multi-family housing clients. She also manages the firm’s Cambridge office, serves as a mentor for junior staff, and has taken the lead on organizing in-house educational and training opportunities. Along with her regular work duties, Garber-Letitia is currently pursuing additional education to become a certified passive house consultant to increase the firm’s knowledge and capabilities for energy-efficient design.

•••••

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) announced that local businessman and community activist Cesar Ruiz and Bernard (“Bernie”) Spirito, who recently retired as the Springfield Museums’ chief financial officer, have joined the organization’s board of directors. Ruiz, president and CEO of Golden Years Homecare, is a prominent figure in the Hispanic community as a businessman, community activist, and entrepreneur. At age 25, he was the first Hispanic in Springfield elected to the School Committee, serving until 1986. He is also spearheading a new, state-of-the-art sports complex in Holyoke, also set to become the new home for the International Volleyball Hall of Fame. Ruiz was the community leader sponsor for the SSO’s first-ever Latin-themed concert, Havana Nights, during the 2022-23 season. His partnership and connections within the community paved the way for the SSO to connect musically with the Latin community, attracting new audiences to Symphony Hall. Through his sponsorship, hundreds of middle- and high-school students from Springfield Public Schools and Holyoke Public Schools attended Havana Nights, and several local Hispanic organizations were also represented in the audience. Spirito recently retired from the Springfield Museums, having served as the organization’s chief financial officer since 2014. During his time at the museums, he helped guide the organization from break-even status to eight years of profitability, and successfully produced 10 years of accurate budgets and year-end closings. Prior to the Museums, he served as vice president and controller at Bassette Co. LLC for nearly 30 years. He has also worked at Smith & Wesson in various capacities, including manager of Financial Analysis and manager of Planning and Investment Analysis. He has also been very involved with the Springfield Rotary Club since 1991, currently serving as assistant treasurer, and is a past president of the organization. Spirito is a Paul Harris Award recipient and was named Rotarian of the Year in 2012. He has also served as past chairman of Consolidated Finance Group of Springfield and past president of the Springfield chapter of Financial Executives.

•••••

Interim Finance Director Stella Chan will now serve full-time as the finance director for the City of Greenfield. Chan holds an MBA from the Simmons Graduate School of Management and has worked in corporate and nonprofit sectors. Over the past 20 years, as principal of SMC Consulting Group, she provided fiscal management advice and accounting support to area nonprofit organizations, including United Way of Berkshire County, Holyoke Visting Nurse Assoc. & Hospice Life Care, VNA & Hospice of Cooley Dickinson, Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce. and United Way of Hampshire County.

•••••

MountainOne announced the promotion of Matthew Lauro to senior vice president, Western Massachusetts commercial team leader. In this elevated role, Lauro has assumed responsibility for the oversight, management, and growth of MountainOne’s commercial banking activities in Western Mass. In addition to having the Western Mass. commercial lenders reporting to him, he is responsible for working closely with the bank’s credit administration and commercial portfolio management staff to ensure the integrity and quality of the loan portfolio. Lauro joined MountainOne Bank in May 2022 as senior vice president of Commercial Lending. Previously, he served as vice president of Emerging Markets at State Street Bank and Trust in Boston, amassing a wealth of experience for his current role. A graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, he is deeply involved in his community, serving as a director of the Pittsfield Affordable Housing Trust and Berkshire Education and Correction. He is also a national council member of Avon Old Farms School and an active supporter of Grit & Gratitude Wrestling Academy in Longmeadow.

•••••

Polish National Credit Union (PNCU) announced the promotion of Rachel Dionne to vice president, credit risk officer. She has been with the credit union since 2017, most recently serving as assisant vice president, credit risk officer. Dionne brings more than two decades of experience in financial analysis and credit risk management. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing the credit risk-management strategies and ensuring the credit union’s continued financial stability and growth. Her promotion is a testament to her dedication, expertise, and significant contributions to the organization. She holds a master’s degree in nonprofit management and a bachelor’s degree in accounting, both from American International College in Springfield. Her career in finance spans more than two decades, including significant roles at Mont Marie Health Care Center as director of Finance and at Dielectrics Inc. as accounting supervisor. At Mont Marie, she led the accounting team, prepared annual budgets and financial reports, and presented the financial status to board members. Her tenure at Dielectrics involved preparing financial reports, cost accounting, and maintaining audit papers. Beyond her professional achievements, Dionne has been an active member of the community, serving on the board of directors for Pioneer Valley Performing Arts in South Hadley and holding positions as both board member and treasurer. In addition, she recently joined the board of directors for Providence Ministries, a nonprofit organization serving the Greater Holyoke region.

•••••

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) announced that Gov. Maura Healey has appointed three new members to its board of trustees: Darlene Rodowicz, Yvonne Spicer, and Buffy Lord (’98), who was voted to represent the MCLA Alumni Assoc. All three trustees begin their terms of service this summer. Rodowicz, president and CEO of Berkshire Health Systems, joined BHS in 1984 and has served on the system’s executive leadership team since 2005. She has played a crucial role in the evolution of BHS through her various leadership positions, including ensuring the financial strength of the organization during her 15 years as chief financial officer. A longtime educator, Spicer is currently the executive director of Life Science Cares Boston and an adjunct lecturer at UMass Boston. A highly sought-after speaker on the topics of leadership, STEM, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, she was also the first mayor of Framingham, serving from 2018 to 2022. A practicing attorney with the North Adams-based law firm Donovan O’Connor & Dodig, LLP since 2005, Lord’s main practice area is civil litigation, but her work with the firm encompasses multiple practice areas, including personal injury and workers’ compensation, domestic relations, municipal law, and appellate work.