Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Ana Rivera Daycare
Sunshine Family Day Care
Rivera-Acevedo, Ana C.
75 Charles St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/18/2020
Arvelo, Celestino
239 White St., Apt. 1
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2020
Choi-Gomez, Rafael
73 Barrett St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 06/26/2020
Date: 7
Erickson, Stefanie L.
Erickson-Murray, Stefanie L.
31 Acrebrook Road
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2020
Gagne, Jennifer M.
a/k/a VanTassell, Jennifer
73 Yorktown Court
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/18/2020
Gilmore, Michael Anthony
114 Endecott St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2020
Johns, Dirk A.
10 Brookside Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/16/2020
Lacharite, Aaron M.
PO Box 572
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2020
Langlois, Walter
174 Ellendale Circle
Springfield, MA 01128
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/24/2020
Mann, Michelle L.
402 Ohio Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/24/2020
McCarthy, John D.
McCarthy, Quevia P.
a/k/a Amaral, Quevia P.
24 Melha Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/23/2020
Nawskon, Amber M.
16 Milton St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/24/2020
Palmer, Johnathan R.
4008 Church St.
Thorndike, MA 01079
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2020
Prukalski, Andrea M.
66 Laura Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/25/2020
Realistic Solutions MR
Berard, Mary Jean
730 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2020
Rivera, Elizabeth
70 Broadway St., Apt. 128
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/24/2020
Rosario, Cruz
60 Patterson Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/30/2020
Shaker Road LLC
785 Williams St., Suite 352
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 11
Date: 06/17/2020
Tandoh, Augustin
a/k/a Tandoh, Augustine
3 Students Lane, Apt. 2
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/24/2020
Thompson, Martha E.
27 Campechi St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/24/2020
Walker, David G.
Walker, Caitlin A.
11 Holbrook St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2020
Woodburn, Victoria Anne
33 Homer Ave., Apt. B-3
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/18/2020
Yankson, Bernard E.
Yankson, Susana
415 Bardwell St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2020