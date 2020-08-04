Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Ana Rivera Daycare

Sunshine Family Day Care

Rivera-Acevedo, Ana C.

75 Charles St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/18/2020

Arvelo, Celestino

239 White St., Apt. 1

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/26/2020

Choi-Gomez, Rafael

73 Barrett St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 06/26/2020

Date: 7

Erickson, Stefanie L.

Erickson-Murray, Stefanie L.

31 Acrebrook Road

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/26/2020

Gagne, Jennifer M.

a/k/a VanTassell, Jennifer

73 Yorktown Court

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/18/2020

Gilmore, Michael Anthony

114 Endecott St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/26/2020

Johns, Dirk A.

10 Brookside Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/16/2020

Lacharite, Aaron M.

PO Box 572

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/26/2020

Langlois, Walter

174 Ellendale Circle

Springfield, MA 01128

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/24/2020

Mann, Michelle L.

402 Ohio Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/24/2020

McCarthy, John D.

McCarthy, Quevia P.

a/k/a Amaral, Quevia P.

24 Melha Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/23/2020

Nawskon, Amber M.

16 Milton St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/24/2020

Palmer, Johnathan R.

4008 Church St.

Thorndike, MA 01079

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/26/2020

Prukalski, Andrea M.

66 Laura Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/25/2020

Realistic Solutions MR

Berard, Mary Jean

730 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/26/2020

Rivera, Elizabeth

70 Broadway St., Apt. 128

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/24/2020

Rosario, Cruz

60 Patterson Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/30/2020

Shaker Road LLC

785 Williams St., Suite 352

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 11

Date: 06/17/2020

Tandoh, Augustin

a/k/a Tandoh, Augustine

3 Students Lane, Apt. 2

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/24/2020

Thompson, Martha E.

27 Campechi St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/24/2020

Walker, David G.

Walker, Caitlin A.

11 Holbrook St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/26/2020

Woodburn, Victoria Anne

33 Homer Ave., Apt. B-3

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/18/2020

Yankson, Bernard E.

Yankson, Susana

415 Bardwell St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/26/2020