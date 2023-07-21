Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival Celebrates 10th Year This Weekend

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival kicks off today, July 21, in and around Stearns Square in downtown Springfield and continues through Saturday, July 22. This year marks the 10th annual festival.

“We are so proud to welcome residents and visitors to the 10th annual Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival, an event that unites people through music, art, and fostering a sense of community,” Mayor Domenic Sarno said. “We are also proud to continue to support the organizers at Blues to Green and commend them for their hard work to put together a thoughtful and entertaining experience with a positive impact for our community.”

Visit springfieldjazzfest.com for the full schedule of events and music lineup.