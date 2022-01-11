State Treasurer Announces $23.9 Million in Grants for 33 Municipal Water Projects

BOSTON — State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, chair of the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust, announced that more than $23.9 million in grants were awarded for 33 projects in 26 communities across the Commonwealth. The grant funds are awarded to cities, towns, counties, and water utilities most in need of financial assistance to help pay for improvements to drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

The $23.9 million in grants is associated with 33 projects being funded by $229 million in low-interest loans by the trust. These funds reduce the total loan amount and are meant for communities that may not be able to complete this necessary work without additional financial assistance.

“Providing these funds saves significant dollars for our local communities while protecting the environment and the health of our citizens,” Goldberg said. “This $23.9 million investment is another wonderful example of the trust’s work helping our cities and towns, and most importantly the people who live here.”

The communities or water utilities receiving grants include Ayer, Barnstable, Barnstable County, Barnstable Fire District, Blackstone, Brockton, Chicopee, Deerfield Fire District, Dracut Water Supply District, Dudley, East Brookfield, Eastham, Fall River, Fitchburg, Gloucester, Holyoke, Leominster, Lynn Water and Sewer Commission, New Bedford, Revere, South Essex Sewerage District, Springfield Water & Sewer Commission, Taunton, Tyngsborough, Wareham, and West Boylston Water District of West Boylston.

“The Baker-Polito administration is proud to continue supporting Commonwealth communities working to strengthen local drinking water and wastewater management systems,” said Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan, who is also a member of the Clean Water Trust’s board of trustees. “Infrastructure investments like these are critical to maintaining the health and well-being of Massachusetts residents.”