Stearns Square to Host Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival on Aug. 14

SPRINGFIELD — 2021 marks the eighth season of Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival, an annual celebration in the heart of Springfield produced by Blues to Green.

This festival has become a powerful expression of civic pride, uniting the region’s diverse cultural communities through music, art, education, and revelry. The event will feature 17 performers between 12:30 and 10:30 p.m., as well as pop-up food and beverage vendors. Admission is free, but reservations are required this year. Visit springfieldjazzfest.com for the full lineup and schedule, and to RSVP.