The Wealth Transition Collective Holds Food Drive to Benefit Margaret’s Pantry

HOLYOKE — One of Holyoke’s newest businesses, the Wealth Transition Collective, announced it will host a food drive, beginning the week of Nov. 16-20, to benefit Margaret’s Pantry in Holyoke in honor of National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.

Individuals can drop off non-perishable and canned foods during office business hours (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at its newly renovated office at 1632 Northampton St., Holyoke. Weather permitting, there will be a drop-off table outside the front door for easy accessibility. Additionally, people are welcome to drop off non-perishable ans canned foods at the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce, 177 High St., Holyoke on Wednesday, Nov. 18 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Some of the most-needed items at the pantry include canned goods (soups, stews, and vegetables), pasta and sauce, baking mixes, granola bars, and kid-friendly items. Margaret’s Pantry, a division of Providence Ministries for the Needy, is a full-service food pantry that has provided food to residents of Greater Holyoke for more than 30 years. Presently, the pantry provides food to more than 180 families each month, and approximately 72,000 meals a year are distributed to the needy in the community.

“When we decided to move our firm to Holyoke, we wanted to have an immediate impact in the community. Providence Ministries for the Needy has been doing that in Holyoke for decades. Supporting their cause and the people they serve helps us create that impact,” said Greg Sheehan, CEO of the Wealth Transition Collective.

Andréa Marion, the chamber’s executive director, added that “the Wealth Transition Collective is one of our newest members, and their active dedication to the Greater Holyoke community is impressive. We are beyond thrilled to be able to offer a donation location and help our members in every capacity. As a former director for a food pantry, I understand how crucial food drives are, especially as the colder months wear in. Hunger and homelessness are a major effect on our community, and this is an amazing way to build awareness to this cause.”