TommyCar Auto Group, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office Raise Money for Dana-Farber

NORTHAMPTON — TommyCar Auto Group joined forces with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Patrick Cahillane for No Shave November, an event devoted to ‘growing’ cancer awareness while raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, education about cancer prevention, as well as those fighting the battle. It’s a month-long journey in which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversations, while raising cancer awareness.

The Sheriff’s Office has a policy that prohibits beards; however, for one month this year, that policy was suspended, and officers were allowed to grow beards for a one-time donation. Throughout the month of November, deputies and staff were given the opportunity to opt out of the dress code, growing out their facial hair, for a donation of $20 to the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament, which supports the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Employees of TommyCar Auto Group, which includes Country Nissan, Country Hyundai, Northampton Volkswagen, Volvo Cars Pioneer Valley, and the new Genesis of Northampton, also joined in this campaign, donating the money they would spend on shaving to the charity.

In total, the Sheriff’s Office raised $2,700, which Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group, matched, resulting in a donation of $5,400 to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“We were honored to partner and match the contributions that the Hampshire Sheriff’s Office raised to the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament,” Cosenzi said. “Thanks to this event, we’re able to help make a difference and hopefully one day find a cure for cancer.”