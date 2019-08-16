Twelve Bulkley Richardson Lawyers Named “Best Lawyers”

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson announced that 12 lawyers from the firm were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2020.

These 12 lawyers were recognized in 20 unique areas of practice:

Peter Barry: Construction Law;

Michael Burke: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation — Defendants;

Mark Cress: Banking and Finance Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law;

Francis Dibble Jr.: Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: White-Collar, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Litigation – Securities;

Daniel Finnegan: Administrative / Regulatory Law, Litigation – Construction;

Robert Gelinas: Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants;

Kevin Maynard: Commercial Litigation, Litigation — Banking and Finance, Litigation — Construction;

David Parke: Corporate Law;

Melinda Phelps: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants;

John Pucci: Bet-the-Company Litigation, Criminal Defense: General Practice, Criminal Defense: White-Collar;

Elizabeth Sillin: Nonprofit / Charities Law, Trusts and Estates; and

Ronald Weiss: Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Tax Law.

Lawyers named to The Best Lawyers in America© publication were recognized by their peers in the legal industry for their professional excellence in 146 practice areas. For the 2020 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, 8.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in the inclusion of more than 62,000 lawyers, or approximately 5% of lawyers in private practice in the United States.