UMass Dining to Hold On-the-Spot Interview Event on May 16, 17 





AMHERST — Award-winning UMass Dining will hold an on-the-spot interview event on May 16 and 17. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blue Wall, Campus Center, One Campus Center Way, UMass Amherst.

Offering both full- and part-time positions, UMass Dining is in search of help in all areas including, but not limited to, culinary, warehouse, custodial, storekeeper, and supervisor positions.

UMass Dining offers a variety of schedules, competitive salary and a comprehensive benefits package. For those looking to grow within the department, many career advancement opportunities are available. Attendees will be interviewed on site.

Free parking will be available in the Campus Center garage for the duration of the event. A free meal ticket will also be provided for all attendees. For more information, email [email protected] or call (413) 545-2472.