UMass Dining to Host 5K Dash and Dine to Benefit Amherst Survival Center

AMHERST — UMass Dining Services will host its 12th annual UMass 5K Dash and Dine on campus Saturday, April 22 at 9 a.m. The goal of the event is to promote health and wellness at the university while raising funds for the Amherst Survival Center. In total, UMass Dining has been able to raise more than $57,000 for the Amherst Survival Center.

The 5K features a USA Track and Field (USATF) certified course to runners, walkers, and wheelchair participants. When race participants are finished, all are welcome to have lunch at an award-winning Dining Commons on campus.

“It’s fantastic to see the UMass community come together for such a great cause,” said Ken Toong, executive director of Auxiliary Enterprises. “We’re a big believer of building community through food and promoting health and wellness; this event is another shining example of this. I’m extremely proud of our team and what we are able to accomplish.”

The race fee is $10 for all UMass and Five College students, $20 for UMass Amherst faculty and staff, and $25 for the general public. Children 8 years and under may participate for free at the annual fun run at 10 a.m. The fee includes registration, T-shirt, and the complimentary meal at the Hampshire or Berkshire Dining Commons. Online registration ends on Wednesday, April 19, but walk-up registration is available on race day.

The schedule includes check-in at the Southwest Horseshoe at 9 a.m., the fun run at 10 a.m., the start of the race at 11 a.m., an award ceremony at 11:30 a.m., and lunch at noon. To register for the event or make a donation, visit runumass.com.

“We are so excited to see Dash and Dine on campus again. This event is such a perfect fundraiser for the center,” Amherst Survival Center Executive Director Lev Ben-Ezra said. “It is all about community, everyone pitching in, and world-class cooking. A huge thank you to everyone who makes it possible and comes out to join.”