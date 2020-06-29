United Way of Pioneer Valley to Begin Distributing Hundreds of Boxes of Food

SPRINGFIELD — Starting on Tuesday, June 30, United Way of Pioneer Valley will start distributing hundreds of boxes of shelf-stable food items to community partner agencies for distribution to potentially thousands of needy clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boxes of shelf-stable food have been secured through United Way’s relationship with MEMA as they distribute food throughout the Commonwealth in response to the ongoing pandemic. The first truckload will arrive at United Way headquarters in Springfield on June 30 at 10 a.m.

“We are honored to play a part in the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response efforts,” said Paul Mina, president and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley. “We have worked with MEMA closely in their relief efforts for Hampden County and are happy to continue to help.”