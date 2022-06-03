V-One Debuts Special-edition Label; Proceeds to Support Ukranian Refugees 

HADLEY — Valley Vodka Inc. has announced the launch of its special edition Ukrainian flag colored labels. Two dollars for every bottle sold will be donated to the Help the Ukrainian Children Foundation.

Only 500 cases have been produced, according to owner and founder Paul Kozub.

“We have been successfully producing our 100% spelt based vodka in Eastern Poland for 17 years; our distillery is located less than two hours from the Poland-Ukraine boarder and we feel compelled to support Ukraine in this unjust war,” said Kozub. “I traveled to the Ukraine-Poland boarder in early March and saw, first-hand, women & children fleeing war and I heard many horror stories.

“We feel it is our duty to support the Ukrainian refugees in Poland. So many Polish citizens have opened their homes, accepting more than 3 million refugees,” he went on. “Help The Ukrainian Children foundation in Zyrzyn Poland is doing such great work supporting these refugees and we are proud to work with them.”